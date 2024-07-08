Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $636,000 Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snowflake by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.38, for a total transaction of $234,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 774,097 shares in the company, valued at $121,053,288.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total transaction of $2,001,149.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 354,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,571,598.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 519,112 shares of company stock worth $64,932,073. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.1 %

Snowflake stock opened at $143.02 on Monday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.60 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.72 and its 200 day moving average is $171.10.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $828.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.95 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 30.80% and a negative return on equity of 15.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SNOW shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.46.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

