Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total value of $749,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,892,763.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $149.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $153.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.52.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.13.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

