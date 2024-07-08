CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 54.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,843 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,360,000 after buying an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,134,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,017,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,590,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,575,000 after purchasing an additional 51,926 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 653,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,879,000 after purchasing an additional 15,085 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,661,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CRSP opened at $53.10 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $37.55 and a 52-week high of $91.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRSP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $80.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.71.

Insider Activity

In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,468,589.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

