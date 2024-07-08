Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $770,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 450.2% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,015 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $174,684,000 after acquiring an additional 12,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 933,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,132,891,000 after purchasing an additional 27,386 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MTD. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 target price (up previously from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,267.50.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total transaction of $1,618,067.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,691.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,470.97, for a total value of $1,618,067.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,691.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock worth $4,871,849. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,346.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,412.35 and a 200 day moving average of $1,299.73. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,535.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.55% and a negative return on equity of 662.32%. The firm had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

