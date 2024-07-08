Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 3,764 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 3,764 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 732 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of eBay by 200.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 600 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in eBay in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its position in eBay by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Stock Up 0.5 %

EBAY stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $55.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. eBay’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EBAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on eBay from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of eBay from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at eBay

In other news, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $2,435,344.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,803,915.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 986 shares of eBay stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $52,110.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,109.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 49,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $2,435,344.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,391 shares in the company, valued at $8,803,915.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,558 shares of company stock worth $3,001,254. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

