Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,827 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 4th quarter valued at $333,373,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after buying an additional 1,566,392 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

DLTR stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $154.96. The company has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.60.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.63 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $168.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.45.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLTR

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.