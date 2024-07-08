Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,686 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Genpact by 106.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genpact during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 120.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,813 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $31.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $29.41 and a 12 month high of $39.58.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Genpact had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.153 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on G shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genpact currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,141. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

Featured Articles

