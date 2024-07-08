JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 100.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,456 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $663,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 114.1% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.36.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

