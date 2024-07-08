Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $654,000 Stake in argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of argenx by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 78 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in argenx during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get argenx alerts:

argenx Price Performance

argenx stock opened at $435.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.00 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $389.29 and its 200 day moving average is $386.16. argenx SE has a one year low of $327.73 and a one year high of $550.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative return on equity of 14.14% and a negative net margin of 22.58%. The firm had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on argenx from $440.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $519.00 price target on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $607.00 target price (up previously from $535.00) on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ARGX

argenx Profile

(Free Report)

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.