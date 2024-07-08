Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 16,280 Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Safety Shot, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Separately, Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Safety Shot in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.55% of the company’s stock.

Safety Shot Stock Performance

SHOT opened at $1.08 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.10. Safety Shot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $7.50.

About Safety Shot

Safety Shot ( NASDAQ:SHOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter.

Safety Shot, Inc, a wellness and functional beverage company, researches and develops over-the-counter products and intellectual property. The company offers Safety Shot Beverage, an over-the-counter drink that lowers blood alcohol content. It also develops Photocil to address psoriasis and vitiligo; JW-700 to treat hair loss; JW-500 for women's sexual wellness; and NoStingz, a jellyfish sting prevention sunscreen.

