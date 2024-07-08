41,757 Shares in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,435,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 234,810 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Qurate Retail in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 199,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 23rd.

Qurate Retail Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $0.66 on Monday. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 23.19% and a negative net margin of 1.56%.

Qurate Retail Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

