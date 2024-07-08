Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CION. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,069,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,768,000 after acquiring an additional 75,859 shares during the period. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 62.9% during the first quarter. BlueChip Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in CION Investment by 20.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 326,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,550 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CION Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CION Investment alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CION Investment from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gregg A. Bresner purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.51 per share, with a total value of $25,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 52,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,758.49. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 3,210 shares of company stock valued at $39,983 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

CION Investment Trading Down 1.0 %

CION opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.16 and its 200-day moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $654.86 million, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.19. CION Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.69.

CION Investment (NYSE:CION – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.55 million for the quarter. CION Investment had a net margin of 51.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

CION Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 12%. CION Investment’s payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

CION Investment Company Profile

(Free Report)

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CION Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CION Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.