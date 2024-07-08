Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPVG. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1,066.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,265,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,701 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 739.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 125,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 110,132 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.2 %

TPVG opened at $8.03 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.86. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC ( NYSE:TPVG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a positive return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The business had revenue of $29.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio is -144.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price target (down previously from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.55.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

