Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 369 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $505.50 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $570.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $527.10 and its 200-day moving average is $518.10. The stock has a market cap of $64.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PH. Barclays lowered their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

