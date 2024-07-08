Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 8,731 Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Compass Diversified by 21,508.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,690,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673,132 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,633,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,666,000 after purchasing an additional 126,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 708,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,912,000 after buying an additional 71,075 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter worth $1,018,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Compass Diversified by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Compass Diversified in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Compass Diversified news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.44 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 33,950 shares in the company, valued at $761,838. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Larry L. Enterline acquired 8,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $184,030.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 32,886 shares in the company, valued at $736,975.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Compass Diversified Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of CODI opened at $21.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Compass Diversified has a 1 year low of $16.88 and a 1 year high of $25.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.60.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $524.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.20 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 11.71%. On average, equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 588.27%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

