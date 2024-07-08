Diversify Advisory Services LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:PJUL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PJUL. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 19,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July in the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

PJUL opened at $39.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $782.27 million, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.63.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (PJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJUL was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.