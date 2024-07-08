Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New $210,000 Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,575 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BBY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,164,000. HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,854,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 11,586.7% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 686,128 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $53,710,000 after purchasing an additional 680,257 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 320.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 860,388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $67,352,000 after purchasing an additional 655,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9,155.1% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 532,167 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $41,658,000 after buying an additional 526,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BBY. UBS Group raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.87.

In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total transaction of $85,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $85,850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 15,890,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,364,165,342.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total value of $27,728.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,670,060.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,004,149 shares of company stock worth $166,397,807. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $82.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.95. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $93.72.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.96 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.56% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

