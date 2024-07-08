Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 674 Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AON by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,058,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,989,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AON by 177.4% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AON by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 331,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AON shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America lowered AON from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $345.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.71.

AON Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AON opened at $295.86 on Monday. Aon plc has a 12-month low of $268.06 and a 12-month high of $344.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.91.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.86 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $276.61 per share, with a total value of $2,766,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,448,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.