Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $235,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 86,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.85. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

