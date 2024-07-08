Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,823.4% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 27,552 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 24,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 309,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after buying an additional 13,730 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF stock opened at $11.70 on Monday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $10.14 and a 52-week high of $12.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.66.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

