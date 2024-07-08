Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $220,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Airlines in the third quarter worth $395,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in United Airlines by 818.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,426 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in United Airlines by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 140,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 387,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,412,000 after purchasing an additional 143,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, EVP Kate Gebo sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $762,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,060.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Price Performance

UAL opened at $47.00 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.68 and a 52-week high of $58.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.42. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.38. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 billion. On average, analysts expect that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UAL shares. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on United Airlines from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America raised their price objective on United Airlines from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on United Airlines from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.89.

View Our Latest Stock Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.