Diversify Advisory Services LLC Invests $233,000 in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after buying an additional 60,947 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 169.9% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 31,646 shares in the last quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC increased its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. OxenFree Capital LLC now owns 32,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $23.85 on Monday. Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $24.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.98.

About Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF

The Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (SEIX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan index. The fund provides actively-managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate loans made by banks to US corporations. SEIX was launched on Apr 24, 2019 and is managed by Virtus.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SEIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Seix Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.