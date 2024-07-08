Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Price Performance

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $194.74 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 198.71 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.56. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 1 year low of $164.79 and a 1 year high of $215.79.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports ( NYSE:MSGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $430.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.76 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a negative return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 2.59%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company in the United States. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets that consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League.

