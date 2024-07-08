Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,084,694 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,903,000 after acquiring an additional 155,964 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Ciena by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 5,021,719 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $226,028,000 after acquiring an additional 368,897 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Ciena by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after acquiring an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,952,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,881,000 after acquiring an additional 552,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ciena by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,162,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,331,000 after acquiring an additional 332,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 3,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total value of $144,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,561.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $186,636.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,252,883.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,654 shares of company stock valued at $929,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CIEN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Ciena stock opened at $46.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $39.94 and a 1 year high of $63.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.80 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

