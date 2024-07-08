Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 114,007 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,003 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 114,007 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,900,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $150,958,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,466,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,260,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after purchasing an additional 443,903 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WDC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Western Digital in a report on Friday, April 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC opened at $77.17 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Digital

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,473.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at $10,626,898.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,488 shares of company stock worth $2,020,143 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

