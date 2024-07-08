Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,239 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,822 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 444,110 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after buying an additional 51,279 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 27,952 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 9,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 1,412,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $65,249,000 after buying an additional 55,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $69.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $71.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The mining company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AEM. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. CIBC boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.22.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

