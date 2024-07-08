Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. USA Financial Formulas grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 1,684.6% in the 4th quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 726.5% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of FTAI Aviation in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $81.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com upgraded FTAI Aviation to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FTAI Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

FTAI Aviation Price Performance

FTAI stock opened at $105.71 on Monday. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $111.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.27 and a beta of 2.03.

FTAI Aviation (NYSE:FTAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 188.45% and a net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $326.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FTAI Aviation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Insider Transactions at FTAI Aviation

In other FTAI Aviation news, CEO Joseph P. Jr. Adams purchased 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,838,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,185,324. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

Featured Articles

