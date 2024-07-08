Diversify Advisory Services LLC Buys New Position in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,865 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,254,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AtriCure by 39.2% during the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 904,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,632,000 after acquiring an additional 254,655 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in AtriCure by 38.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 720,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $21,923,000 after purchasing an additional 200,799 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in AtriCure by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 881,826 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $31,472,000 after purchasing an additional 193,769 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of AtriCure by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 444,801 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $13,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,632 shares during the last quarter. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of AtriCure from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of AtriCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on AtriCure from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on AtriCure from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.78.

AtriCure Trading Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:ATRC opened at $23.67 on Monday. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.94 and a 1 year high of $59.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59 and a beta of 1.44.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.86 million. AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AtriCure, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AtriCure

In related news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AtriCure news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $36,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Salvatore Privitera purchased 5,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.25 per share, with a total value of $111,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,290 shares in the company, valued at $2,298,202.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

