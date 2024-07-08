4,806 Shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Acquired by Diversify Advisory Services LLC

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fox Factory during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 14,180.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ FOXF opened at $46.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.66. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $37.98 and a 52-week high of $117.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Fox Factory had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $333.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $88,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fox Factory news, CEO Michael C. Dennison bought 11,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.30 per share, with a total value of $498,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,770,783.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $88,820.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,321.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on FOXF shares. B. Riley decreased their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Fox Factory from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

