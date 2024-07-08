Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOT. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000.
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
VOT opened at $230.98 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $179.43 and a 52 week high of $236.47. The stock has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $230.28 and a 200-day moving average of $226.49.
About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.
