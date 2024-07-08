Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,466 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Calix by 15.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,429,624 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $65,534,000 after buying an additional 189,676 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Calix by 48.4% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 60,717 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 19,795 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Calix by 11.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Calix by 24.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,588,802 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,831,000 after buying an additional 313,380 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 95.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,518 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX opened at $34.41 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.00 and a beta of 1.76. Calix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $51.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $226.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.01 million. Calix had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Research analysts forecast that Calix, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CALX. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calix in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $48.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Calix Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

