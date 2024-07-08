Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.78% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF worth $2,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RFV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,227,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $110.07 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $90.95 and a 12-month high of $119.56. The stock has a market cap of $298.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.28.

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

