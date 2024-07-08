Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.53 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,027,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $6,764,000.

RSPG stock opened at $79.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.13. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $66.40 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.98 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

