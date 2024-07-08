Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stake Boosted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank increased its position in Okta by 160.0% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Okta by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Okta news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,433. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Okta stock opened at $96.35 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $617.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $604.33 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

OKTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Okta from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.58.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

