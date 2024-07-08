Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 3,910 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,910 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Austin Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 26,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $48.75 on Monday. Global X MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $42.42 and a 52-week high of $49.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.50 and a 200-day moving average of $46.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Global X MLP ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

