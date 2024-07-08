Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Stake Decreased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,078,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,585,000 after purchasing an additional 22,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,818,770. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $432.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $430.62 and a 200-day moving average of $412.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $306.63 and a 52-week high of $446.32. The company has a market cap of $42.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $500.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

