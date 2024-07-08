Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,328 Shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF were worth $2,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Ergawealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 25.3% during the first quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 354.7% in the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 21,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 37,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter.

Get Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF alerts:

Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of LEAD stock opened at $64.20 on Monday. Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $34.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 million, a P/E ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.00.

About Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF

The Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (LEAD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of dividend-paying US large-cap stocks that are deemed likely to increase their dividends in the next twelve months. LEAD was launched on Jan 6, 2016 and is managed by Siren.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF (BATS:LEAD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siren DIVCON Leaders Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.