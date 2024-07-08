FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (BATS:XDEC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December were worth $2,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 0.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 126,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 14,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

BATS XDEC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.41 million, a P/E ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.31.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Enhance & Moderate Buffer ETF – December (XDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to outperform the SPY ETF at about 2x positive price returns while aiming for specific buffered losses and capped gains over a specific holdings period.

