Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,684 Shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:IDMO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,684 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 1.45% of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 313.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $363,000. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF by 242.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $780,000.

Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF Price Performance

IDMO stock opened at $42.28 on Monday. Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $39.84. The company has a market cap of $196.60 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.84.

About Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF

The Invesco S&P International Developed Momentum ETF (IDMO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed markets excluding the US and Korea. Stocks are selected by price momentum and weighted by momentum, scaled by market cap.

