Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,918 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Crocs were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. WIT Partners Advisory Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Crocs in the fourth quarter valued at $266,431,000. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 836.7% during the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $96,190,000 after buying an additional 919,835 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth about $72,211,000. Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crocs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 770,281 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,952,000 after acquiring an additional 245,240 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Crocs Stock Down 2.9 %

CROX stock opened at $143.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.00. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $165.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $938.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.29 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 19.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crocs, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Anne Mehlman sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.01, for a total transaction of $1,136,921.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,750,355.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon Sisler sold 1,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $210,543.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,563,965.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,178 shares of company stock valued at $4,597,445. 2.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CROX shares. OTR Global raised shares of Crocs from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Crocs from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Crocs from $124.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crocs from $130.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Crocs from $160.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.83.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

