Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,616 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,616 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF stock opened at $118.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.74 and its 200 day moving average is $119.50. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $93.45 and a one year high of $127.62. The firm has a market cap of $180.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1428 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

