Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 126 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 126 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 343.3% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $213.92 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $183.81 and a 12-month high of $216.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.04 and a 200-day moving average of $202.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

MMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.47.

In related news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total value of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,993.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.01, for a total transaction of $1,254,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,393 shares in the company, valued at $11,159,670.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,169 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.13, for a total transaction of $455,771.97. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,737,993.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

