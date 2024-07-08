Private Advisor Group LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 67.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,426 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFIV. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the first quarter worth $230,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $376,000.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $54.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $54.23.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

