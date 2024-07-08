Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CB opened at $252.51 on Monday. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $186.52 and a 12-month high of $275.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $102.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.98.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 17.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total transaction of $626,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock worth $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

