Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 206.2% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,671,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,795 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,548,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 818,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,861,000 after buying an additional 313,649 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 200.2% during the first quarter. Executive Wealth Group LLC now owns 322,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,612,000 after buying an additional 214,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,905,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $100.56 on Monday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.05. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.28 and a 200 day moving average of $97.71.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

