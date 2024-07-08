Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 371,753 Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Free Report) by 215.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,257 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 371,753 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Municipal Income Trust were worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gridiron Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $5.37 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.24.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Increases Dividend

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. This is an increase from MFS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

