Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 159,755 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,245 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $409,063,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter valued at $87,627,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,387,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $289,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,550 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,602.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,082,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,485.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,796,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,260 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.4 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $44.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.89 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 104.55%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $987,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 259,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,116,612.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

