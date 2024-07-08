Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,663 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.90.

SYY stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $62.24 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.29.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 99.88% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

