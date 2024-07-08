Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 35.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 722,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 146,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after buying an additional 7,897 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 49,902 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $34.35 on Monday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $28.51 and a 12 month high of $35.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

