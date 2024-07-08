Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,696 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,023,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,137,000 after buying an additional 2,472,866 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,071.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,213,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,281,000 after buying an additional 1,109,876 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 311.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,195,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,461,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 2,466.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 886,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,810,000 after acquiring an additional 851,867 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total value of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 2,837,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total transaction of $379,559,628.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,412,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,137,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at $116,172,669.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,003,746 shares of company stock worth $810,957,221. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $138.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.00. The firm has a market cap of $98.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.05 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 173.72% and a net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

